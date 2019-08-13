An Exclusive Look at the Cast of the Goodspeed's Passing Through

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   An Exclusive Look at the Cast of the Goodspeed's Passing Through
By Nathan Skethway
Aug 13, 2019
 
The cast of the new musical, currently playing in Connecticut, celebrated its cast in a new photo shoot.
2 Max Chernin as Andrew PHOTO by Michael Kushner.jpg
Max Chernin Michael Kushner

Goodspeed's Passing Through, which stars Broadway alum Max Chernin as a man who traveled America on foot from Pennsylvania to California, is showing off its cast in a new photo shoot.

The photo series, titled "The Many Strands of Passing Though," was shot by photographer Michael Kushner.

WATCH: See Max Chernin in Highlights From Passing Through at Goodspeed

According to book writer Eric Ulloa, "While the framework of Passing Through is centered around 23-year-old Andrew and his trek on foot across the country, the story we are presenting is deeper and one that reverberates within all of us. Passing Through is the story of America. The story of where we’ve been and where we’re going. The story of knowing the wounds we all hold and how accepting and acknowledging our history allows the path of forgiveness to begin. A story of how we all play a vital part in weaving the fabric of this nation.

"In collaboration with photographer Michael Kushner," continued Ulloa, "we were able to take some of the characters in Passing Through and burst through the proscenium and out into the surroundings where Andrew might have encountered them in his real-life cross country walk. We were able to catch the humanity of Americans in everyday life and the power that those moments had not only on his journey, but in the creation of this musical."

Flip through the cast portraits below:

An Exclusive Look at the Cast of Goodspeed's Passing Through

An Exclusive Look at the Cast of Goodspeed's Passing Through

24 PHOTOS
1 Jim Stanek as Andrew's Dad PHOTO by Michael Kushner.jpg
Jim Stanek Michael Kushner
1 Reed Armstrong as Dennis PHOTO by Michael Kushner.jpg
Reed Armstrong Michael Kushner
1 Ryan Dunkin and Linedy Genao as Diego and Carmen PHOTO by Michael Kushner.jpg
Ryan Dunkin and Linedy Genao Michael Kushner
2 Max Chernin as Andrew PHOTO by Michael Kushner.jpg
Max Chernin Michael Kushner
Celeste Rose as Karie PHOTO by Michael Kushner.jpg
Celeste Rose Michael Kushner
1 Garrett Long as Andrew's Mom PHOTO by Michael Kushner.jpg
Garrett Long Michael Kushner
Celeste Rose as Karie PHOTO by Michael Kushner (2).jpg
Celeste Rose Michael Kushner
3 Max Chernin as Andrew PHOTO by Michael Kushner.jpg
Max Chernin Michael Kushner
Garrett Long as Andrew's Mom PHOTO by Michael Kushner.jpg
Garrett Long Michael Kushner
Charles Gray and Mary Jo Mecca as Chuck and Maggie PHOTO by Michael Kushner.jpg
Charles Gray and Mary Jo Mecca Michael Kushner
Share

Based on Andrew Forsthoefel's memoir and featuring a score by Brett Ryback, Passing Through follows the adventurer as he collects stories from locals along the way, which eventually help him confront his own past.

READ: One Man Walked Across the United States—Now His Story Is a Musical

Starring alongside Chernin (Bright Star, Sunday in the Park with George) are Jim Stanek, Garrett Long, Celeste Rose, Jennifer Leigh Warren, Joan Almedilla, Reed Armstrong, Ryan Duncan, Linedy Genao, Charles Gray, and Mary Jo Mecca. Igor Goldin directs, with choreography by Marcos Santana.

The musical is currently playing at Goodspeed Musicals’ Norma Terris Theatre in Chester, Connecticut, through August 25.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!