An Exclusive Look at the Cast of the Goodspeed's Passing Through

The cast of the new musical, currently playing in Connecticut, celebrated its cast in a new photo shoot.

Goodspeed's Passing Through, which stars Broadway alum Max Chernin as a man who traveled America on foot from Pennsylvania to California, is showing off its cast in a new photo shoot.

The photo series, titled "The Many Strands of Passing Though," was shot by photographer Michael Kushner.

According to book writer Eric Ulloa, "While the framework of Passing Through is centered around 23-year-old Andrew and his trek on foot across the country, the story we are presenting is deeper and one that reverberates within all of us. Passing Through is the story of America. The story of where we’ve been and where we’re going. The story of knowing the wounds we all hold and how accepting and acknowledging our history allows the path of forgiveness to begin. A story of how we all play a vital part in weaving the fabric of this nation.

"In collaboration with photographer Michael Kushner," continued Ulloa, "we were able to take some of the characters in Passing Through and burst through the proscenium and out into the surroundings where Andrew might have encountered them in his real-life cross country walk. We were able to catch the humanity of Americans in everyday life and the power that those moments had not only on his journey, but in the creation of this musical."

Based on Andrew Forsthoefel's memoir and featuring a score by Brett Ryback, Passing Through follows the adventurer as he collects stories from locals along the way, which eventually help him confront his own past.

Starring alongside Chernin (Bright Star, Sunday in the Park with George) are Jim Stanek, Garrett Long, Celeste Rose, Jennifer Leigh Warren, Joan Almedilla, Reed Armstrong, Ryan Duncan, Linedy Genao, Charles Gray, and Mary Jo Mecca. Igor Goldin directs, with choreography by Marcos Santana.

The musical is currently playing at Goodspeed Musicals’ Norma Terris Theatre in Chester, Connecticut, through August 25.