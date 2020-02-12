Audible Adds Faith Salie’s Approval Junkie to March Lineup at Off-Broadway's Minetta Lane

The solo play from the comedian and journalist will play a limited run this spring.

Audible will continue its spring programming with the New York premiere of Faith Salie’s Approval Junkie. Developed in collaboration with and directed by Amanda Watkins, the monologue play will run March 17–April 19.

In Approval Junkie, comedian and Emmy-winning contributor to CBS News Sunday Morning shares her personal story of a lifetime spent looking for validation in all the wrong places. As with all Audible productions, the show will be recorded live and made available as an audio production on the platform at a later date.

READ: How Audible Is Disrupting the Theatre Space—For Good

“There are those brave artists who create art for art’s sake, who generously share their voices with no need for applause. I am obviously not one of those,” says Salie. “I’m thrilled and honored to bring Approval Junkie to Audible Theatre, to ask nakedly for applause and laughter, and to bring to its vast audience these stories which are mostly inappropriate for my children to hear."

“I’ve been a Faith Salie fan for many years,” adds Kate Navin, the artistic producer of Audible Theater. “It’s a privilege to be able to bring her laugh-out-loud humor and wit to Audible’s members and live audiences at the Minetta Lane.”

Approval Junkie joins the upcoming productions of Dan Rather's 'Stories of a Lifetime,' which will play the Minetta Lane February 18 and 19; In Love and Struggle, which will bring together women of color for monologues, music, comedy, and tributes (February 28–March 1); and a limited run of Liza Jessie Peterson's acclaimed solo Peculiar Patriot (March 5–7). Read more here.