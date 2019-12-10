Austin Durant Fills in for Danny Burstein in Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! Beginning December 10

The new musical continues at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Austin Durant, last on Broadway in the revival of You Can't Take It With You, joins the cast of Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! beginning December 10 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

The actor, also seen on Broadway in the 2013 revival of Macbeth and War Horse, steps into the role of Harold Zidler, filling in for six-time Tony nominee Danny Burstein during his six-week medical leave of absence to repair a torn meniscus.

Directed by Tony nominee Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by Tony winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine.

WATCH: How the Music of Moulin Rouge! The Musical Came Together

The cast also includes Tony Award winner Karen Olivo as Satine, Aaron Tveit as Christian, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago, and Robyn Hurder as Nini.

Rounding out the company are Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Joe Beauregard, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Yurel Echezarreta, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Benjamin Rivera. Ashley Loren is the standby for Satine.

See What Else Is Coming to Broadway in the Near Future

The production features sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

