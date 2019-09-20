BalletBoyz to Celebrate 20th Anniversary With New Show Deluxe

The U.K. tour from the all-male ballet dance troupe will highlight a collaboration of artists from around the globe.

When BalletBoyz celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2020, the all-male ballet dance troupe will launch a U.K. tour of its brand-new show, Deluxe.

Audiences will see a global influence on stage with choreographers Xie Xin of Shanghai, China, and Punchdrunk’s Maxine Doyle (Sleep No More) both crafting pieces. Xin, who makes her U.K. debut with Deluxe, will use an original score by composer Jiang Shaofeng. Doyle partners with jazz composer Cassie Kinoshi of Seed Ensemble.

The Deluxe tour kicks off at Sadler’s Wells in London March 25, 2020. The current BalletBoyz company is comprised of Joseph Barton, Benjamin Knapper, Harry Price, Liam Riddick, Matthew Sandiford, and Bradley Waller. BalletBoyz recently extended their U.K. tour of Them/Us through September 26.

“Deluxe is going to be a night of entertaining and thought-provoking theatre that’s been 20 years in the making,” said BalletBoyz Artistic Directors Michael Nunn and William Trevitt. “The beauty of our job has always been about finding and pursuing extraordinary talent and sharing that with as many people as we can. It’s that simple.”

For tickets and more information, visit BalletBoyz.com .



