Bat Out of Hell Performs ‘I’d Do Anything for Love’ on The Today Show

The Meat Loaf musical plays New York City Center through September 8.

The cast of Bat Out of Hell did everything for love on The Today Show during an August 12 performance from the Meat Loaf jukebox musical. Prior to singing “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That),” stars Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington spoke about meeting the show’s inspiration. “He’s very cool,” said Bennington. Polec added that when they met, “I called him Mr. Loaf and he said ‘No no, call me Meat.’” Bat Out of Hell, written by Jim Steinman and based on the 1977 album of the same name, plays New York City Center through September 8. Joining Polec and Bennington on stage are Tony winner Lena Hall, Bradley Dean, Avionce Hoyles, Danielle Steers, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones. The production is directed by Jay Scheib with choreography from Emma Portner and Xena Gusthart and costumes by Bausor and Meentje Nielson. Watch the performance below.

