Bat Out of Hell Performs ‘I’d Do Anything for Love’ on The Today Show

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Bat Out of Hell Performs ‘I’d Do Anything for Love’ on The Today Show
By Dan Meyer
Aug 12, 2019
 
The Meat Loaf musical plays New York City Center through September 8.
Bat_Out_Of_Hell_New_York_City_Center_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Cast of Bat Out Of Hell Bruce Glikas/BatOutOfHellNY

The cast of Bat Out of Hell did everything for love on The Today Show during an August 12 performance from the Meat Loaf jukebox musical.

Prior to singing “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That),” stars Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington spoke about meeting the show’s inspiration. “He’s very cool,” said Bennington. Polec added that when they met, “I called him Mr. Loaf and he said ‘No no, call me Meat.’”

Bat Out of Hell, written by Jim Steinman and based on the 1977 album of the same name, plays New York City Center through September 8.

Joining Polec and Bennington on stage are Tony winner Lena Hall, Bradley Dean, Avionce Hoyles, Danielle Steers, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones. The production is directed by Jay Scheib with choreography from Emma Portner and Xena Gusthart and costumes by Bausor and Meentje Nielson.

Watch the performance below.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!