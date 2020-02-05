Bernadette Peters, Jason Gotay, J. Harrison Ghee Join Broadway Belts for PFF!

The performers will sing alongside previously announced stars Annaleigh Ashford and Beth Malone.

Broadway stars Bernadette Peters, J. Harrison Ghee, Jason Gotay, and Sierra Boggess have joined the lineup for Broadway Belts for PFF! February 24 at the Edison Ballroom. The annual concert raises money to fight pulmonary fibrosis (PF).

The stars join previously announced performers Annaleigh Ashford, Beth Malone, Charles Busch, Robert Creighton, and Bernie Williams. Hosted by Broadway Belts for PFF! founding partner Julie Halston (Tootsie) and directed by Carl Andress, the evening will honor Tony-winning producer Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, the upcoming musical Between the Lines) with the Ralph Howard Legacy Award.

PF is a deadly and complex disease that causes progressive scarring in the lungs. It affects 200,000 Americans annually and 50,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. The benefit began as a tribute to the Associated Press theater critic, Michael Kuchwara, who died of PF in 2010. Every year since, Broadway stars have graced the stage, belting their favorite tunes in support. In 2019, the event raised more than $400,000. Performers included Tony winners Santino Fontana and Lindsay Mendez.

Peters (Hello, Dolly!) recently performed at the Jerry Herman tribute while The Little Mermaid alum Boggess is scheduled to take over Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco this spring. Ghee (Kinky Boots) will appear in the Broadway-bound musical Mrs. Doubtfire while Gotay (New York City Center Encores! Evita) is set to star in Between the Lines opposite Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin).

