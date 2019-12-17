Beth Leavel, André De Shields, Eva Noblezada, and More Headed to Indianapolis at The Cabaret

A host of Broadway stars will perform at the intimate concert venue in 2020.

A host of Tony winners and Broadway stars will take the stage at The Cabaret in Indianapolis next year. Included on the slate are Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), Hadestown’s André De Shields and Eva Noblezada, Tony nominee Megan Hilty (Noises Off), and stage alum Cheyenne Jackson (Finian’s Rainbow).

Leavel, recently tapped to play Miranda Priestly in the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada musical, is scheduled to perform April 13, 2020. The Tony winner returns to Indiana as herself after playing Broadway star Deedee Allen in The Prom, who goes to the Hoosier state in a desperate ploy to regain popularity.

Two-time Tony nominee Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon) brings her mix of pop, jazz, and musical theater favorites in a Ballad of a Broadway Twenty-Something April 25.

Hadestown Tony winner De Shields' show Old Dawg, New Tricks will celebrate the long-time Broadway star’s career and prove he’s only just getting started May 15–16.

Hilty and Jackson will perform together June 19–20, much in the same way they will December 20–22 this holiday season in Dallas, Texas.