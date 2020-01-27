Beth Leavel Will Return to Feinstein's/54 Below for Encore Run

The Tony winner recently played a string of concerts at the midtown venue.

Following a string of concerts earlier this month, Beth Leavel will return to Feinstein's/54 Below May 24–25. It's Not About Me, named after her boisterous number in The Prom, celebrates the Tony winner's career on the stage as she sings fan favorites and shares the stories behind her favorite performances.

The star is currently preparing to take on the role of Miranda Priestly in the upcoming musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada. Leavel won a Tony award in 2006 for her performance in The Drowsy Chaperone and was nominated earlier this year for her portrayal of Dee Dee Allen in The Prom. She also earned a Tony nod in 2011 for Baby It's You.

Before she returns to 54 Below, fans can hear the belter on the Platinum Girls concept album, available February 28.

