Beth Leavel Will Return to Feinstein's/54 Below for Encore Run

Beth Leavel Will Return to Feinstein's/54 Below for Encore Run
By Dan Meyer
Jan 27, 2020
 
The Tony winner recently played a string of concerts at the midtown venue.
54 Below_December Preview_2019_Beth Leavel_HR.jpg
Beth Leavel Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Following a string of concerts earlier this month, Beth Leavel will return to Feinstein's/54 Below May 24–25. It's Not About Me, named after her boisterous number in The Prom, celebrates the Tony winner's career on the stage as she sings fan favorites and shares the stories behind her favorite performances.

The star is currently preparing to take on the role of Miranda Priestly in the upcoming musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada. Leavel won a Tony award in 2006 for her performance in The Drowsy Chaperone and was nominated earlier this year for her portrayal of Dee Dee Allen in The Prom. She also earned a Tony nod in 2011 for Baby It's You.

INTERVIEW: Why You’ve Never Seen Beth Leavel Like This Before

Before she returns to 54 Below, fans can hear the belter on the Platinum Girls concept album, available February 28.

Leavel will be a special guest performer on one Playbill Travel's upcoming Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel's first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, and Leavel (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy, and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021) and Broadway on the Caribbean (February 15–22, 2021), with performers soon to be announced.

