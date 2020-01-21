Beyond Babel Kicks Off Performances January 21

A narrative urban dance riff on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, the show takes over The Gym at Judson.

Following a hit run in San Diego, Beyond Babel kicks off a ten-week run at Off-Broadway's Gym at Judson January 21. A narrative urban dance riff on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, the show takes a contemporary look at the consequences of building physical and ideological walls.

Beyond Babel is created by Josh Aviner and Lyndsay Magid Aviner of Hideaway Circus, and husband-and-wife dancer-choreographers Keone and Mari Madrid (So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars).

Joining the Madrids onstage are dancers Olivia Battista, Melissa De Jesus, Noelle Franco, Selene Haro, Shannon Kelly, Samuel Moore, Mikey Ruiz, Julian “Juju” Sena, and Fabian Tucker, who reprise their performances from the San Diego run.

Dylan Mayoral joins the ensemble for the Off-Broadway run, as well as understudies Julia Alaimo, Eric Delgado, Rosalind Hsu, Maya Kell-Abrams, James Kho, Jen Margono, Brianna Mercado, Esosa Oviasu, Kaylar Preite, Aaron Quini, and Darien Van Rensalier.

Beyond Babel, which will officially open February 1, features crochet art installations and backdrops by London Kaye, costume design by Carlis Pistol, and lighting design by Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter and Sean Beach.

Beyond Babel premiered in the fall of 2018 at a pop-up theatre in San Diego and played 125 performances over six months.