Bio-Musical About ‘Cat’s in the Cradle’ Singer Harry Chapin in the Works

Bio-Musical About 'Cat's in the Cradle' Singer Harry Chapin in the Works
By Dan Meyer
Dec 06, 2019
 
Patriot Productions is preparing the show to be presented at an industry reading in spring 2020.
A bio-musical about singer Harry Chapin, of “Cat’s in the Cradle” and “Taxi” fame, is in the works. An industry reading is expected to take place in spring 2020.

Deadline reports the musical, from Patriot Productions’ Jerry Goehring and Michael F. Mitri (Be More Chill, A Christmas Story), will feature a score entirely from the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter’s catalog with a book by Mitri. The piece already has the blessing of Chapin’s wife Sandy and brothers Tom and Steve, who will serve as consultants.

The story will follow Chapin’s career and explore his humanitarian efforts dedicated to ending world hunger. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter died in 1981 at 38 following a car accident.

Goehring and Mitri said in their announcement that they hope the musical will bringing the Chapin’s music to a new audience, in addition to raising funds and awareness for causes dear to the late singer’s heart.

This is the latest bio-musical to make headlines—Tina: The Tina Turner Musical opened last month to massive box office receipts, and Ephraim Sykes—hot on the heels of the Temptations musical Ain't Too Proudwas tapped to portrayed Michael Jackson in MJ next summer at the Neil Simon Theatre.

