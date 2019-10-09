Broadway Alum Jason Gotay Tapped to Play Che in New York City Center’s Evita

By Dan Meyer
Oct 09, 2019
 
The star joins Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco in the limited engagement beginning November 13.
Broadway alum Jason Gotay is set to play Che in the New York City Center gala presentation of Evita opposite the previously announced Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco, who will split the title role. The Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical will play New York City Center November 13–24 with direction by Sammi Cannold.

Gotay has been seen on the Great White Way in Bring It On and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark as well as in the Encores! production of Call Me Madam. Most recently, the star participated in a workshop presentation of Chéri with Tony nominee Vanessa Williams and Tony winner Paulo Szot.

As previously announced, also in the cast are Enrique Acevedo (Zorba! at City Center) as Juan Perón and Philip Hernandez (Les Misérables) as Magaldi.

