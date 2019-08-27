Broadway Alum Lauren Graham Joins NBC’s Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

By Dan Meyer
Aug 27, 2019
 
The musical dramedy also features Broadway performers Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, and Peter Gallagher.
Lauren Graham
Lauren Graham DFree / Shutterstock.com

Lauren Graham, best known for her roles on Gilmore Girls and Parenthood, has joined the cast of NBC’s upcoming Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. The musical dramedy follows Zoey, played by Jane Levy, who begins to hear other people’s inner musings expressed as songs (and even the occasional high-production value musical number).

Graham, who appeared in the 2009 revival of Guys and Dolls as Miss Adelaide, will replace the previously announced Carmen Cusack as Zoey’s boss.

As previously announced, the series will also feature Oscar winner Mary Steenburgen and fellow Broadway alums Peter Gallagher (the 1992 revival of Guys and Dolls) Alex Newell (Once On This Island) and Skyler Astin (Spring Awakening). Richard Shepard directs a script by Austin Winsberg. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

No premiere date has been announced yet.

