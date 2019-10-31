Broadway Alum Steven Pasquale Joins Jeff Daniels and More in James Comey Limited Series

Broadway Alum Steven Pasquale Joins Jeff Daniels and More in James Comey Limited Series
By Emily Selleck
Oct 31, 2019
 
The CBS Studios series is based on the former FBI director's memoir, A Higher Loyalty.
Steven Pasquale has joined the cast of the CBS Studios limited series about former FBI director James Comey.

The Broadway alum, who was most recently seen on stage opposite Kerry Washington in American Son (a film adaptation of which will premiere on Netflix November 1), will star alongside the previously announced Jeff Daniels (To Kill a Mockingbird) in the show based on Comey's memoir A Higher Loyalty.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pasquale is set to play FBI agent Peter Strzok, who helmed the Russia election interference probe until he was sacked over text messages and emails to a fellow FBI employee. Strzok has sued the bureau for wrongful termination.

The project will also star Tony Award winner Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Michael Kelly as Andrew McCabe, Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump, Holly Hunter as Sally Yates, Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller, and Oona Chaplin as Lisa Page.

The series is scheduled to begin production in November; no word yet on whether it will air on CBS, CBS All Access, or Showtime.

A Photographic Look at the Stage Career of Steven Pasquale

A Photographic Look at the Stage Career of Steven Pasquale

Steven Pasquale celebrates his birthday November 18.

31 PHOTOS
Steven Pasquale with Garrett Long and Armand Schultz in <i>The Spitfire Grill</i> at the Duke on 42nd Street
Steven Pasquale with Garrett Long and Armand Schultz in The Spitfire Grill at the Duke on 42nd Street
Steven Pasquale with Roger Rees in <i>A Man of No Importance</i> at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater
Steven Pasquale with Roger Rees in A Man of No Importance at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater
Steven Pasquale with Penny Fuller in <i>Beautiful Child</i> at the Vineyard Theater
Steven Pasquale with Penny Fuller in Beautiful Child at the Vineyard Theater Carol Rosegg
Steven Pasquale and Ashlie Atkinson in <i>Fat Pig</i> at the Lucille Lortel Theater
Steven Pasquale and Ashlie Atkinson in Fat Pig at the Lucille Lortel Theater Joan Marcus
Steven Pasquale and Taye Diggs in <i>A Soldier’s Play</i> at Second Stage
Taye Diggs and Steven Pasquale in A Soldier’s Play at Second Stage
Steven Pasquale and Thomas Sadoski in <I>reasons to be pretty</I> on Broadway
Steven Pasquale and Thomas Sadoski in reasons to be pretty on Broadway Robert J. Saferstein
Steven Pasquale and Michael Cristofer
Steven Pasquale and Michael Cristofer in The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with a Key to the Scriptures
Steven Pasquale
Steven Pasquale in Far From Heaven at Playwrights Horizons
Steven Pasquale and Kelli O'Hara
Steven Pasquale and Kelli O'Hara in Far From Heaven at Playwrights Horizons
Justin Scott Brown, Steven Pasquale and Kelli O'Hara
Justin Scott Brown, Steven Pasquale, and Kelli O'Hara in Far From Heaven at Playwrights Horizons Joan Marcus
