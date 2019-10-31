Broadway Alum Steven Pasquale Joins Jeff Daniels and More in James Comey Limited Series

The CBS Studios series is based on the former FBI director's memoir, A Higher Loyalty.

Steven Pasquale has joined the cast of the CBS Studios limited series about former FBI director James Comey.

The Broadway alum, who was most recently seen on stage opposite Kerry Washington in American Son (a film adaptation of which will premiere on Netflix November 1), will star alongside the previously announced Jeff Daniels (To Kill a Mockingbird) in the show based on Comey's memoir A Higher Loyalty.

WATCH: The Official Trailer for Netflix's American Son, Starring Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, and Jeremy Jordan

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pasquale is set to play FBI agent Peter Strzok, who helmed the Russia election interference probe until he was sacked over text messages and emails to a fellow FBI employee. Strzok has sued the bureau for wrongful termination.

The project will also star Tony Award winner Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Michael Kelly as Andrew McCabe, Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump, Holly Hunter as Sally Yates, Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller, and Oona Chaplin as Lisa Page.

The series is scheduled to begin production in November; no word yet on whether it will air on CBS, CBS All Access, or Showtime.

