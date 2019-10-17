Watch the Official Trailer for Netflix's American Son, Starring Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, and Jeremy Jordan

The cinematic adaptation of Christopher Demos-Brown’s play will stream November 1.

A new trailer above for Netflix’s American Son shows stars Kerry Washington, Steven Pasqual, and Jeremy Jordan in action. The cinematic adaptation of Christopher Demos-Brown’s stage play will be available to stream beginning November 1.

American Son follows an interracial couple as they anxiously wait in a police station for news on their missing son. “Does he have any distinguishing scars, tattoos, gold teeth? Does he go by any street names?,” asks Officer Paul Larkin, played by Jordan. The film highlights the tension between citizens and police officers, especially in matters of race.

American Son is directed by Kenny Leon and also stars Eugene Lee. The play opened at Broadway's Booth Theatre in 2018.

