Broadway-Bound Mrs. Doubtfire Extends in Seattle

By Dan Meyer
Dec 02, 2019
Performances of the new musical kicked off November 26 at 5th Avenue Theatre ahead of the show's spring Broadway bow.
The Broadway-bound musical adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire has extended one week—now through January 4, 2020—after beginning performances November 26 at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre. Tony nominee Rob McClure (recently seen in Beetlejuice) stars in the title role in the Jerry Zaks–directed production, choreographed by Lorin Latarro.

Adapted from the 1993 film starring Robin Williams, Mrs. Doubtfire follows a struggling actor who disguises himself as a nanny in order to spend more time with his children. The musical features a score by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, and a book co-written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell (the three previously collaborated on Something Rotten!). Music supervision is by Ethan Popp.

The show is set to transfer to Broadway’s Sondheim Theatre in spring 2020. Previews will begin March 9 ahead of an April 5 opening.

Joining McClure are Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sellas as Natalie Hillard, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, and Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly.

The Seattle ensemble is made up of Cameron Adams, Akilah Ayanna, Leif Coomer, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippenstell, Aaron Kaburick, Erica Mansfield, Summer Mays, Doreen Montalvo, Justin Prescott, Aléna Watters, and Madeline Williams.

The creative team includes scenic designer David Korins, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Philip Rosenberg, sound designer Brian Ronan, and hair and wig designer David Brian Brown. The production is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
