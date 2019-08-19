Broadway Horoscope: Karaoke Solo Edition

According to your astrological sign, which musical theatre song should be your next solo at karaoke?

Aries

(March 21–April 19)

"I'd Rather Be Me" —Mean Girls

Aries are confident, fierce souls who are powerful in their independence. “I’d Rather Be Me” from Mean Girls is their perfect karaoke song because it’s a feisty and in-your-face anthem about self-love and refusing to cave to others’ expectations. Its catchy, driving tune and empowering lyrics are sure to get a crowd pumped at any karaoke night.





Taurus

(April 20–May 20)

"Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" —Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

Although they are known for being pragmatic, Tauruses are also creatures with refined palates who can appreciate decadence and beauty. “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” is a song about reveling in the finer things, but also hanging on to things of value when times are tough. It’s a fun, beloved standard for a reason, and its singability is perfect for any musical gathering.





Gemini

(May 21–June 20)

"Friend Like Me" —Aladdin

Gemini are spirited, charming, and fantastic communicators blessed with a true gift of gab. “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin is a fast-talking, high-energy showstopper full of scatting, crowd-work, and ad-libbing that is perfect for the talents of any Gemini.



Cancer

(June 21–July 22)

"She Used to Be Mine" —Waitress

Cancers are tenderhearted and deeply introspective. “She Used to Be Mine” is a song that requires vulnerability and passion—two Cancer specialities. Warning: Only perform this song when you’re ready to bring the house down.





Leo

(July 23–August 22)

"Don't Rain on My Parade" —Funny Girl

Effortlessly charismatic and confident Leos have never been afraid of being themselves—or of the spotlight. While Leos would probably shine performing any song at karaoke, Funny Girl's "Don't Rain on My Parade" seems like the top Broadway classic to match a Leo's energy and swagger.



Virgo

(August 23–September 22)

"Getting Married Today" —Company

Those born under the sign of Virgo are clever, hardworking, and known for having an amazing memory. There’s no sign better equipped to tackle the precision (and anxiety) required for the classic Sondheim patter song “Not Getting Married Today.” Audiences will be blown away by any performance of the frenetically-paced song with tongue-twisting lyrics.



Libra

(September 23–October 22)

"Mamma Mia!" —Mamma Mia!

Libras are thoughtful souls with a taste for the classics. Who better to pull off a crowd-pleaser from Mamma Mia! about an internal debate? “Mamma Mia” is a spirited, buoyant number that any Libra can relate to, guaranteed to have your whole audience singing and dancing along.



Scorpio

(October 23–November 21)

"No Good Deed" —Wicked

Scorpios are mysterious, impulsive, and will always fight for what matters to them most. Tapping into their darker vibes will only help magnify the haunting melody and impassioned lyrics of Wicked's 11 o'clock number "No Good Deed." Get ready to belt!





Sagittarius

(November 22–December 21)

"Good Morning, Baltimore" —Hairspray

Those born under the sign of Sagittarius are vivacious and have a great sense of humor. Their bright personalities are a perfect match for the sunny disposition of Hairspray's opening number "Good Morning, Baltimore." The optimistic, bubbly, 1960s pop vibe is always a crowd pleaser.





Capricorn

(December 22–January 19)

"My Shot" —Hamilton

Capricorns are the hardworking and ambitious sign of the zodiac, always looking for the next goal they can achieve. The lyrics of Hamilton's "My Shot" perfectly encapsulates a Capricorn's drive, and its fast pace and rhythm makes it the perfect song for a Capricorn to show off their skills.



Aquarius

(January 20–February 18)

"Impossible Dream" —Man of La Mancha

Aquarians are visionaries and big dreamers who make no secret of their feelings of the social issues around them. “The Impossible Dream” is a powerhouse showstopper about being true to a vision of a better and brighter world, something to which every Aquarius can relate.



Pisces

(February 19–March 20)

"Memory" —Cats

Pisces are sentimental and romantic, always expressing their emotions and letting their intuition guide them. The Cats standard "Memory" taps into these ideals, reveling in nostalgia but also dreamily embracing the future. Karaoke outings always need a moment to slow things down, and this tune can do just that—while still keeping everyone engaged.

