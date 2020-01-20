Broadway Horoscopes: GRAMMY Awards Edition

Which Grammy-winning musical theatre album are you, according to your astrological sign?

The 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast airs January 26 at 8 P.M. ET on CBS. To celebrate, find out which Grammy-winning musical theatre album aligns with your astrological sign most (and learn more about the 2020 Best Musical Theater Album nominees here.)

Aries

(March 21–April 19)

The Who's Tommy (1994)

Is there any sign better matched to the raucous rock score of The Who's Tommy than Aries? As the first sign of the zodiac, you're courageous, energetic, and impulsive—ready to take on any "amazing journey" that life throws at you. With your confidence, you aren't afraid to take on the darker sides of life, so you'll be absorbed in following Tommy's life as he navigates his family relationships, his life after a traumatic event, and his fame as a Pinball Wizard.



Taurus

(April 20–May 20)

Aida (2001)

Taurus, people know you for your clear-headed, no-nonsense nature and refined taste, but only those who know you best can speak to your fanciful, romantic side. You’ll be captivated by Aida’s story of forbidden love and her struggle to honor her sense of duty to her people while also following her heart. Elton John and Tim Rice’s soaring rock score combined with luxurious vocals from Heather Headley, Sherie Rene Scott, and Adam Pascal will treat your ears and pull at your heartstrings.



Gemini

(May 21–June 20)

The Music Man (1959)

Charming and fabulous Gemini, you know how to make an entrance and ensure there’s never a dull moment. Witty, fast-talking, and persuasive, you can talk yourself into (and back out of) any situation you’re in—not unlike The Music Man’s Harold Hill. From “Ya Got Trouble” to the fanciful “Goodnight My Someone” and rousing “Seventy-six Trombones,” The Music Man has a song for every one of your many moods.



Cancer

(June 21–July 22)

Annie (1978)

Home is where your heart is, Cancer, and Annie’s timeless and buoyant tunes will hit you like a taste of your favorite comfort food. You radiate warmth and goodwill, Cancer, so much so that people often underestimate how incredibly savvy and street-smart you are. Like the plucky young orphan at the heart of the musical Annie, your boundless optimism can carry you through hard times to a brighter “Tomorrow,” and your charisma ensures you have allies wherever you go.



Leo

(July 23–August 22)

Monty Python's Spamalot (2006)

Colorful and vivacious, Leo you’re a natural head-turner. You have the best sense of humor of the zodiac and never take life too seriously. Spamalot is as hilarious, irreverent, and over-the-top as you are, Leo. We have no doubt that you’ll enjoy the Broadway meta-humor, Sara Ramírez’s powerhouse vocals, and nods to classic Monty Python bits.



Virgo

(August 23–September 22)

Sunday in the Park With George (1985)

A genius devotedly working on his masterpiece? You knew we had to give it to you, Virgo. You're brilliant and have the work ethic it takes to become an expert at your craft. When it comes to Sondheim's classic Sunday in the Park With George, you'll be fascinated by George's deep immersion into his art and his obsession with "Finishing the Hat."



Libra

(September 23–October 22)

Hairspray (2003)

Libra, you’re joyful and idealistic, and are always excited at the prospect of trying something new. You love change and exploring new possibilities in trends, in everything from dance to fashion—much like many of the characters in Hairspray. The campy and pop-inspired 60’s beats will have you shaking and shimmying with all your might every time you listen.



Scorpio

(October 23–November 21)

Spring Awakening (2008)

Scorpio, though you are a sign that is in-tune with your emotions, you don't necessarily share them as easily as others. Externally, you maintain a dark and mysterious presence, while you are completely passionate internally. With its seductive and angsty energy, you'll be enraptured by the romantic and coming-of-age stories of Spring Awakening. All of that passion bursting out in song? Oh, yeah, now that's heaven.



Sagittarius

(November 22–December 21)

The Wiz (1976)

It's well-known that you have a taste for adventure and a penchant for spontaneous shenanigans, Sagittarius. Your sense of humor and cheerful disposition lead you towards freedom—you don't know any other way but to ease on down the road. You'll relate to Dorothy as she embarks on her Oz-set quest, delighted by the thrilling escapades and energetic score of The Wiz. Can't you feel a brand new day? Yes, Sagittarius, you certainly can.

(Note: The original Broadway cast album is not available Spotify)





Capricorn

(December 22–January 19)

In The Heights (2009)

Capricorn, you thrive when you have dreams and goals to aim towards; you're at the top of your game when you're making plans. As you get to know Lin-Manuel Miranda's beloved neighborhood Washington Heights in In The Heights, you'll explore the range of dreams and aspirations that the residents hold. The interconnected perseverance and tenacity of the community will resonate with you, and maybe, just maybe, you'll be inspired to let others give you a little help every now and then, too.





Aquarius

(January 20–February 18)

Hair (1969)

No one lives for for defying convention more than you, Aquarius. You’re an idealist who is deeply invested in the greater good, but who also values your independence and taking risks. How could we give you anything but Hair, the daring, 60’s rock musical that celebrates peace, free-love, and social revolution? The vibrant score and soaring vocal performances tell a story that’s as relevant now as when it was first recorded—perfect listening as your write your next manifesto or polish your crystals.

