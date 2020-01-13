Broadway Vacation, The Musical to Make Its World Premiere at 5th Avenue Theatre

By Dan Meyer
Jan 13, 2020
 
The Griswold family will ring in the Seattle venue’s 2020–2021 season.
<i>National Lampoon&#39;s Vacation</i>
National Lampoon's Vacation Warner Bros.

The Griswolds are going to Seattle. Broadway Vacation, The Musical will make its world premiere at the 5th Avenue Theatre in the fall, kicking off the venue’s 2020–2021 season.

Broadway Vacation features a book, music, and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen) and direction and choreography by Donna Feore. The production will also have costume design by Emily Rebholz and music direction by Meg Zervoulis, with music supervision and arrangements by Glen Kelly. Casting and additional creative team members will be announced later.

Based on the characters from the Warner Bros. Vacation franchise, the musical is produced in association with Ken Davenport. A reading in November starred Tony nominees Kerry Butler and Will Swenson.

This isn’t the first time 5th Avenue Theatre has debuted a movie-to-stage adaptation for the world. The venue recently wrapped its run of the Broadway-bound Mrs. Doubtfire, starring Rob McClure. Additional musicals based on movies to come from the company include Hairspray, The Wedding Singer, Catch Me If You Can, and Shrek.

