Broadway’s Upcoming The Music Man, Starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, to Hold Open Casting Call

The 2020 revival is searching for young performers to play children and teens of River City.

Calling all young marchers: here’s your chance to join the big parade. The upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man, starring Tony winners Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, will hold an open casting call for dancers who can sing, ages eight to 17, December 8.

Sign-in for the Telsey+Co. call will take place 10 AM–noon at Pearl Studios; those auditioning are asked to bring jazz shoes and knee pads, a short, prepared musical theatre song and sheet music, and a headshot and résumé. Those unable to attend can submit a résumé via email (details below).

As previously announced, the Scott Rudin-produced staging will begin September 9, 2020, at a Shubert venue to be announced, with opening night set for October 15. In addition to Jackman as Harold Hill and Foster as Marian Paroo, the cast will include Tony winners Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, and Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo.

Jerry Zaks will direct the revival, featuring choreography by Warren Carlyle.