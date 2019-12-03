Broadway’s Upcoming The Music Man, Starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, to Hold Open Casting Call

toggle menu
toggle search form
Call Board   Broadway’s Upcoming The Music Man, Starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, to Hold Open Casting Call
By Ryan McPhee
Dec 03, 2019
Buy Tickets to The Music Man
 
The 2020 revival is searching for young performers to play children and teens of River City.
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

Calling all young marchers: here’s your chance to join the big parade. The upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man, starring Tony winners Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, will hold an open casting call for dancers who can sing, ages eight to 17, December 8.

Sign-in for the Telsey+Co. call will take place 10 AM–noon at Pearl Studios; those auditioning are asked to bring jazz shoes and knee pads, a short, prepared musical theatre song and sheet music, and a headshot and résumé. Those unable to attend can submit a résumé via email (details below).

As previously announced, the Scott Rudin-produced staging will begin September 9, 2020, at a Shubert venue to be announced, with opening night set for October 15. In addition to Jackman as Harold Hill and Foster as Marian Paroo, the cast will include Tony winners Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, and Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo.

Jerry Zaks will direct the revival, featuring choreography by Warren Carlyle.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!