Camille A. Brown Joins Upcoming Aida Revival

Camille A. Brown Joins Upcoming Aida Revival
By Olivia Clement
Nov 25, 2019
 
The developmental presentation will be directed by Schele Williams, who was part of the original cast.
Camille A. Brown
Camille A. Brown

Tony-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown, currently represented Off-Broadway with the critically acclaimed revival of for colored girls... at The Public Theater, has joined the creative team for a developmental presentation of the Disney musical Aida.

The presentation will be helmed by Schele Williams, associate director of Motown the Musical, who was part of the original Broadway production of Aida (originating the role of Nehebka and part of the ensemble), with choreography by Brown.

Aida, which features a book by David Henry Hwang, Linda Woolverton, and Robert Falls, music by Elton John, and lyrics by Tim Rice, premiered on Broadway in 2000. Falls directed the production, which starred Heather Headley in a Tony-winning performance.

The Aida developmental presentation will take place in March 2020, according to a recent casting call. No official word yet on any subsequent engagements, including a speculated national tour.

In addition to being the associate director on Broadway, Williams re-conceived and directed the recent national tour Motown. She was also the associate director on the European tour of Porgy and Bess and associate choreographer of the Rent national and international tours.

Brown has worked on the Broadway shows Choir Boy, Once On This Island, and A Streetcar Named Desire, as well as Off-Broadway on Toni Stone, Much Ado About Nothing, and This Ain't No Disco. Next July she will direct and choreograph a dance-filled Ain't Misbehavin' at Westport Country Playhouse.

Aida On Broadway

Aida On Broadway

Aida opened at The Palace Theatre on March 23, 2000.

11 PHOTOS
Heather Headley in Aida
Heather Headley Joan Marcus
Heather Headley
Heather Headley Joan Marcus
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley Joan Marcus
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley Joan Marcus
Sherie Rene Scott
Sherie Rene Scott Joan Marcus
Adam Pascal
Adam Pascal Greg Gorman
Heather Headley
Heather Headley Joan Marcus
Sherie Rene Scott
Sherie Rene Scott Joan Marcus
Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal, and Heather Headley
Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal, and Heather Headley Greg Gorman
Heather Headley and the company
Heather Headley and the company Joan Marcus
