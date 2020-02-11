Caryl Churchill’s Far Away Opens February 11 at Donmar Warehouse

Lyndsey Turner directs Tony nominee Jessica Hynes in the London revival.

The revival of Caryl Churchill’s Far Away opens February 11 at Donmar Warehouse in London, starring Tony and Olivier nominee and BAFTA winner Jessica Hynes (The Norman Conquests, The Night Heron, There She Goes) as Harper.

Hynes makes her Donmar debut alongside Aisling Loftus as Joan and Simon Manyonda as Todd. Sophia Ally and Abbiegail Mills split the role of Young Joan.

The play follows a young girl who awakes to the sound of someone screaming. Fifteen years later, she must contend with the secret of what she discovered that fateful night.

Lyndsey Turner directs the production, which also features sets and costumes by Lizzie Clachan, lighting design by Peter Mumford, and sound design by Christopher Shutt. The casting director is Anna Cooper.

Donmar has also partnered with the London College of Fashion, UAL, where graduate students in the College’s MA Costume Design for Performance course created pieces for the show's hat parade scene.

Far Away first premiered in London at the Royal Court Theatre Upstairs in 2000. A 2003 Off-Broadway revival at New York Theatre Workshop starred Marin Ireland and Frances McDormand.