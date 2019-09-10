Cast Set for 2019–2020 Tour of Jersey Boys, Launching in October

Eric Chambliss, Corey Greenan, Jon Hacker, and Michael Milton will star as the famed singing group.

As the 2019–2020 tour of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys prepares to open, its Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons members have been announced.

The cast will be led by Eric Chambliss as Bob Gaudio, Corey Greenan as Tommy DeVito, Jon Hacker as Frankie Valli, and Michael Milton as Nick Massi with Andrés Acosta, Justin Albinder, Ashley Bruce, Kenneth Quinney Francoeur, Katie Goffman, Connor Lyon, Kevin Patrick Martin, Sean McGee, Hamilton Moore, Bruno Vida, and Amy Weaver.

The tour, which will hold technical rehearsals October 11–13 at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven, Connecticut, will officially open at the Aronoff Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, where it will play October 15–20.

The tour will also be seen in Honolulu, Hawaii; Buffalo, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; Columbus, Ohio; Cleveland, Ohio; St. Louis, Missouri; Houston, Texas; and more.

Directed by two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff, Jersey Boys is written by Academy Award winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

The production also has scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, Tony-winning lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Steve Canyon Kennedy, projections design by Michael Clark, wig and hair design by Charles LaPointe, orchestrations by Steve Orich, and music supervision, vocal/dance arrangements, and incidental music by Ron Melrose.

Jersey Boys opened in New York November 6, 2005, and by the time it closed over 11 years later on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest-running show in Broadway history. The musical returned to New York in 2017 Off-Broadway, where it continues to play at New World Stages.

Since the tour launched in 2006, Jersey Boys has been booked into 250 cities in 49 states and has played over 4,900 performances. The upcoming touring schedule is available by clicking here.

Jersey Boys is produced by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Tamara and Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, with Latitude Link, Rick Steiner, and NETworks Presentations.

