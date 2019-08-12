Cast Set for the World Premiere of Joe Iconis’ New Musical Love in Hate Nation

Regional News   Cast Set for the World Premiere of Joe Iconis’ New Musical Love in Hate Nation
By Dan Meyer
Aug 12, 2019
The show will play Two River Theatre in New Jersey November 9–December 1.
Joe Iconis and Lauren Marcus Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The cast and creative team of Joe Iconis’ Love in Hate Nation are set as they prepare to take the stage this fall at Two River Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Joining Broadway alums Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill) and Ryan Vona (Once, Cirque du Soleil Paramour) in the cast are Sydney Farley, Amina Faye, Jasmine Forsberg, Kelly McIntyre, Lena Skeele, Emerson Smith, and Tatiana Wechsler.

The show is described as a ‘60s rock n’ roll romance set in a reform school. Using classic “bad girl” tropes from movies as inspiration, this is a story about young people fighting against a system that fails to adapt to a rapidly-changing America. Performances begin November 9 ahead of a November 15 opening.

Love in Hate Nation is directed by John Simpkins, who previously worked with Iconis on Bloodsong of Love and The Black Suits.

The creative team includes orchestrations and music supervision by Charlie Rosen, music direction by Geraldine Anello, choreography by Mayte Natalio, scenic designer Meredith Reis, costume designer Karen Perry, lighting designer Jen Schriever, and sound designer Palmer Hefferan.

Two River Theatre has a storied history with the Be More Chill creator—it hosted the world premiere of the teen sensation back in 2015. Iconis earned a Tony nomination for Best Original Score following the show’s 2018 Broadway debut.

Performances are scheduled through December 1.

