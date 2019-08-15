Casting Announced for New North American Tour of We Will Rock You

The Queen musical will relaunch September 3 in Winnipeg, Canada.

Casting has been announced for the upcoming North American tour of the Queen musical We Will Rock You, which will relaunch September 3 in Winnipeg, Canada.

The company features Trevor Coll as Galileo, Keri Kelly as Scaramouche, Krystle Chance as Killer Queen, Alysse Ernewein as Oz, Brian Christensen as Brit, Kyle Gruninger as Khashoggi, and Kevin Doe as Buddy.

The tour will play New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, Toronto, New Orleans, and more. Click here to view the full itinerary. Annerin Theatricals produces the non-Equity tour, directed by JP Thibodeau.

The creative team includes musical director Russell Broom, choreographer Angela Benson, set designer Terry Gunvordahl, and costume designer Angela Dale.

We Will Rock You has a book and original direction by Ben Elton. More than 24 songs from the Queen catalog are incorporated, including “We Are the Champions,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “I Want To Break Free,” “Somebody To Love,” “Killer Queen,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Under Pressure,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites The Dust,” and “We Will Rock You.”

We Will Rock You premiered at London's Dominion Theatre in 2002.

