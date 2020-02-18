Casting Set for 10th Anniversary Revival of Clybourne Park in London

Bruce Norris’ play begins March 25 at Park Theatre.

A 10th anniversary revival of the Pulitzer-, Tony-, and Olivier-winning Clybourne Park at Park Theatre in London has found its cast. The production begins performances March 25 ahead of a March 30 opening.

The Bruce Norris play will star Alisha Bailey (The Twilight Zone) as Francine/Lena, Michael Fox (Downton Abbey) as Jim/Tom, Maddy Hill (EastEnders) as Betsy/Lindsey, Andrew Langtree (The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole) as Karl/Steve, Richard Lintern (My Night with Reg) as Russ/Dan, Imogen Stubbs (Alecky Blythe's Little Revolution) as Bev/Kathy, and former Royal Ballet soloist Eric Underwood as Albert/Kevin.

Directed by Oliver Kaderbhai, Clybourne Park features set and costume design by James Turner, lighting design by Zia Bergin-Holly, sound design by Will Tonna, and casting by Lucy Casson

The play begins in 1959, following Russ and Bev as sell their house to the neighborhood’s first black family. Decades later, the roles are reversed when a young white couple buys the lot in what is now a predominantly black neighborhood, signaling a new wave of gentrification.

Clybourne Park is presented by Alex Turner Productions and Trish Wadley Productions, in association with Park Theatre.

