Celebrate 20 Years of the West End’s The Lion King with Lebo M

To commemorate the occasion, the South African composer gave a special gala performance with the Drakensberg Boys Choir October 19.

The West End production of The Lion King celebrated 20 years in London October 19 with South African composer Lebo M. Following the show, the hit Disney musical welcomed guests for a special gala performance with the original “Circle of Life” singer and the Drakensberg Boys Choir, in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundations and the Royal Academy of Music.

The Lion King opened in the West End in 1999 and has gone on to become the sixth-longest-running West End musical of all time. The Tony-winning production continues on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre. The musical is also currently on a second tour of the U.K. and Ireland, which launched at The Bristol Hippodrome September 7.

Flip through photos of performance below:

