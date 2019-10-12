Celebrating Tony Winner Hugh Jackman on the Stage

The Tony Award winner, slated to return to Broadway in The Music Man in 2020, celebrates his birthdays October 12.

Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman celebrates his birthday October 12. The stage and screen veteran, who won a Tony Award for his performance in The Boy From Oz and later received a special Tony Award for his contributions to Broadway, has announced his return to the Great White Way. The X-Men star (who earned an Academy Award nod for Les Misérables) will head a revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man, set to open in October 2020.

Jackman was last seen on Broadway in 2014's The River. Flip through some of his other stage roles from around the world in the gallery below!

