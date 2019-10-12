Celebrating Tony Winner Hugh Jackman on the Stage

By Mark Peikert
Oct 12, 2019
 
The Tony Award winner, slated to return to Broadway in The Music Man in 2020, celebrates his birthdays October 12.
Hugh Jackman in <i>The Boy From Oz</i>
Hugh Jackman in The Boy From Oz Joan Marcus

Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman celebrates his birthday October 12. The stage and screen veteran, who won a Tony Award for his performance in The Boy From Oz and later received a special Tony Award for his contributions to Broadway, has announced his return to the Great White Way. The X-Men star (who earned an Academy Award nod for Les Misérables) will head a revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man, set to open in October 2020.

Jackman was last seen on Broadway in 2014's The River. Flip through some of his other stage roles from around the world in the gallery below!

READ: Hugh Jackman to Star in The Music Man on Broadway

Debra Byrne and Hugh Jackman in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>, Australia
Debra Byrne and Hugh Jackman in Sunset Boulevard, Australia Robert McFarlane
Catherine Porter and Hugh Jackman in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>, Australia
Catherine Porter and Hugh Jackman in Sunset Boulevard, Australia Robert McFarlane
Hugh Jackman in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>, Australia
Hugh Jackman in Sunset Boulevard, Australia Robert McFarlane
Debra Byrne and Hugh Jackman in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>, Australia
Debra Byrne and Hugh Jackman in Sunset Boulevard, Australia Robert McFarlane
Hugh Jackman and Catherine Porter in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>, Australia
Hugh Jackman and Catherine Porter in Sunset Boulevard, Australia Robert McFarlane
Josefina Gabrielle and Hugh Jackman in <i>Oklahoma!</i>, London
Josefina Gabrielle and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma!, London Michael Le Poer Trench
Josefina Gabrielle, Hugh Jackman and Maureen Lipman in <i>Oklahoma!</i>, London
Josefina Gabrielle, Hugh Jackman and Maureen Lipman in Oklahoma!, London Michael Le Poer Trench
Hugh Jackman in <i>Oklahoma!</i>, London
Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma!, London Michael Le Poer Trench
Shuler Hensley and Hugh Jackman in <i>Oklahoma!</i>, London
Shuler Hensley and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma!, London Michael Le Poer Trench
Hugh Jackman and Mitchel David Federan in <i>The Boy from Oz</i>, Broadway
Hugh Jackman and Mitchel David Federan in The Boy from Oz, Broadway Joan Marcus
