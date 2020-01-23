Channing Tatum Attached to Star In and Produce Disney's Long-Gestating Bob the Musical

The movie musical, in the works for over a decade, will follow a man who wakes up to find himself hearing everyone’s inner thoughts through song.

Channing Tatum has been tapped to star in and produce the in-development Disney film Bob the Musical. The news is the latest in a string of reports since the movie was announced back in the 2000s.

According to the The Hollywood Reporter , Disney is still seeking a director. The Magic Mike and Step Up movie star will produce with his company Free Association, along with partners Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan. Tripp Vinson and Chris Bender are also producing, with Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman controlling development at Disney.

Bob the Musical follows a man who wakes up from a head injury only to find himself in a world where everyone sings their inner thoughts.

In the past, Hairspray film director Adam Shankman had been attached to the project, with Marc Shaiman writing music at one point and double-EGOT winner Robert Lopez composing songs at another. Oscar winner Bret McKenzie (The Muppets) has also been rumoured to pen numbers for the movie musical. Stars attached to Bob the Musical in previous news reports have included Tom Cruise, while Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Chabon, Allan Leob, and more have been announced as screenwriters at one time or another.