Check Out New Photos of Mischief Theatre’s Magic Goes Wrong in London

By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 20, 2019
The comedy from Penn & Teller and the Olivier Award–winning creators of The Play That Goes Wrong will begin previews December 14.
Bryony Corrigan, Henry Shields, and Nancy Zamit in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Bryony Corrigan, Henry Shields, and Nancy Zamit in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day

The world premiere of Mischief Theatre’s Magic Goes Wrong, the new collaboration from the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong and magicians Penn & Teller, began West End previews December 14 at the Vaudeville Theatre. Directed by Adam Meggido, Magic Goes Wrong will officially open January 8, 2020.

The play centers on a hapless gang of magicians presenting a charity event. As the accidents spiral out of control, so does their fundraising target.

8 PHOTOS
Dave Hearn in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Dave Hearn in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
Bryony Corrigan in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Bryony Corrigan in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
Bryony Corrigan, Henry Shields, and Nancy Zamit in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Bryony Corrigan, Henry Shields, and Nancy Zamit in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
Henry Shields in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Henry Shields in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Nancy Zamit, Henry Shields, Dave Hearn, and Bryony Corrigan in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
Nancy Zamit and Bryony Corrigan in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Nancy Zamit and Bryony Corrigan in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
Nancy Zamit, Roxy Faridany, and Bryony Corrigan in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Nancy Zamit, Roxy Faridany, and Bryony Corrigan in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
The ensemble cast features Bryony Corrigan, Roxy Faridany, Dave Hearn, Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer, Nancy Zamit, Natasha Culley, Laurence Pears, Sydney K Smith, and Liv Spencer.

Magic Goes Wrong is produced as part of Mischief Theatre’s year-long residency at the Vaudeville Theatre, which kicks off in September with the new comedy Groan Ups. Mischief Theatre company members Hearn, Lewis, Russell, Sayer, Shields, Zamit, and Corrigan appear in both productions.

Magic Goes Wrong is written by Penn Jillette and Teller, along with Mischief’s Lewis, Sayer, and Shields.

A third residency production will be announced later. Magic Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd, Stage Presence Ltd, along with Kevin McCollum and J.J. Abrams—who ushered The Play That Goes Wrong to Broadway.

