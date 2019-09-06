Check Out New Production Photos From Broadway-Aimed Cagney at Pioneer Theatre Company

By Nathan Skethway
Sep 06, 2019
The production, playing in an expanded version at the Salt Lake City venue, begins performances September 20.
Following runs both Off-Broadway and in Los Angeles, the new musical Cagney, which chronicles the life of Oscar winner James Cagney, will begin performances of its new, expanded version September 20 at Pioneer Theatre Company in Salt Lake City, Utah. The production, featuring original star Robert Creighton, has its eyes on a subsequent Broadway transfer.

Joining Creighton are Darrin Baker, Matt Crowle, Kristen Smith Davis, Jeffry Denman, Robert Anthony Jones, Charis Leos, Daniel Plimpton, Melissa Schott, Edward Tolve, and Jessica Wockenfuss.

Cagney is directed by Bill Castellino and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse. It features a book by Peter Colley, a score by Creighton and Christopher McGovern, and additional materials by Chuck Tatham.

Flip through photos from the production below:

10 PHOTOS
Cagney_Pioneer Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_Ensemble-HR-1.jpg
Cast of Cagney Courtesy of Pioneer Theatre Company
Cagney_Pioneer Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_Robert Creighton-HR.jpg
Robert Creighton Courtesy of Pioneer Theatre Company
Cagney_Pioneer Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_Robert Creighton, Darrin Baker-HR-1.jpg
Cagney_Pioneer Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_Robert Creighton, Darrin Baker-HR-1.jpg Courtesy of Pioneer Theatre Company
Cagney_Pioneer Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_Darrin Baker and Darien Crago-HR.jpg
Darrin Baker and Darien Crago Courtesy of Pioneer Theatre Company
Cagney_Pioneer Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_Robert Creighton and Jessica Wockenfuss-HR.jpg
Robert Creighton and Jessica Wockenfuss Courtesy of Pioneer Theatre Company
Cagney_Pioneer Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_Robert Creighton and Matt Crowle-HR.jpg
Robert Creighton and Matt Crowle Courtesy of Pioneer Theatre Company
Cagney_Pioneer Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_Darrin Baker-HR.jpg
Darrin Baker Courtesy of Pioneer Theatre Company
Cagney_Pioneer Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_Robert Creighton, Darrin Baker-HR.jpg
Robert Creighton and Darrin Baker Courtesy of Pioneer Theatre Company
Cagney_Pioneer Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_Matt Crowle, Robert Creighton, and Jessica Wockenfuss-HR.jpg
Matt Crowle, Robert Creighton, and Jessica Wockenfuss Courtesy of Pioneer Theatre Company
Cagney_Pioneer Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_Ensemble-HR.jpg
Cast of Cagney Courtesy of Pioneer Theatre Company
The new Broadway-bound production of Cagney features a scenic design by James Noone, costume design by Gregory Gale, lighting design by Paul Miller, projection design by Brad Peterson, orchestrations by Greg Anthony Rassen, and dance arrangements and music direction by Douglas Oberhamer. Jeremy Benton is the associate choreographer. Cagney features fight choreography by Rick Sordelet.

The Broadway production of Cagney will be produced by Riki Kane Larimer (Enter Laughing, Smokey Joe’s Café, Gigi, On the Town) and Kate Edelman Johnson. The musical was presented first at the York Theatre, followed by a successful transfer to the Westside Theatre and a limited engagement in Los Angeles.

