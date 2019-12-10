Check Out Photos From the National Youth Theatre’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in London

Production Photos   Check Out Photos From the National Youth Theatre’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in London
By Nathan Skethway
Dec 10, 2019
 
The production runs at the West End’s Criterion Theatre through January 17.
Cast of A Midsummer Night's Dream Helen Murray

The National Youth Theatre's production of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream is set to open December 10 after beginning performances December 6 at the West End's Criterion Theatre.

The production, directed by Matt Harrison, working in association with Cornwall-based theatre company Kneehigh, is an abridged version of Shakespeare's text by playwright Kate Kennedy.

The production envisions the play's action in a seaside amusement park and features gender-blind casting. Among the cast of actors, all aged 18–25, are Guy Clark, Ella Dacres, Natalie Dunne, Jordan Ford Silver, Jamie Foulkes, Alice Franziska, Billy Hinchliff, Jadie Hobson, Bede Hodgkinson, Tiwalade Ibirogba Olulode, Julia Kass, Sarah Lusack, Jemima Mayala, Joseph Payne, Sonny Poon Tip, and Raj Singh.

Flip through photos from the production below:

19 PHOTOS
Billy Hinchliff in A Midsummer Night's Dream Helen Murray
Ella Dacres and Bede Hodgkinson in A Midsummer Night's Dream Helen Murray
Ella Dacres and Tiwalade Ibirogba-Olulode in A Midsummer Night's Dream Helen Murray
Ella Dacres in A Midsummer Night's Dream Helen Murray
Ella Dacres in A Midsummer Night's Dream Helen Murray
Jadie Rose Hobson in A Midsummer Night's Dream Helen Murray
Jamie Foulkes in A Midsummer Night's Dream Helen Murray
Jemima Mayala in A Midsummer Night's Dream Helen Murray
Jemima Mayala in A Midsummer Night's Dream Helen Murray
Jemima Mayala and Jadie Rose Hobson in A Midsummer Night's Dream Helen Murray
