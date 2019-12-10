Check Out Photos From the National Youth Theatre’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in London

The production runs at the West End’s Criterion Theatre through January 17.

The National Youth Theatre's production of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream is set to open December 10 after beginning performances December 6 at the West End's Criterion Theatre.

The production, directed by Matt Harrison, working in association with Cornwall-based theatre company Kneehigh, is an abridged version of Shakespeare's text by playwright Kate Kennedy.

The production envisions the play's action in a seaside amusement park and features gender-blind casting. Among the cast of actors, all aged 18–25, are Guy Clark, Ella Dacres, Natalie Dunne, Jordan Ford Silver, Jamie Foulkes, Alice Franziska, Billy Hinchliff, Jadie Hobson, Bede Hodgkinson, Tiwalade Ibirogba Olulode, Julia Kass, Sarah Lusack, Jemima Mayala, Joseph Payne, Sonny Poon Tip, and Raj Singh.

Flip through photos from the production below:

