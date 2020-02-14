Check Out Photos of the New Cast of The Play That Goes Wrong Off-Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 14, 2020
The hit London and Broadway comedy continues its run at New World Stages.
Cast of The Play That Goes Wrong Jeremy Daniel

Following a hit Broadway run, Mischief Theatre’s The Play That Goes Wrong continues Off-Broadway after resuming performances February 11, 2019, at New World Stages.

The production features Jesse Aaronson as Max, Brent Bateman as Robert, Bartley Booz as Dennis, Jason Bowen as Trevor, Max FitzRoy-Stone as Jonathan, Matt Harrington as Chris, Bianca Horn as Annie, and Maggie Weston as Sandra. The cast also includes Blair Baker, Ellie MacPherson, Sid Solomon, and Quinn VanAntwerp.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong introduces The Cornley University Drama Society, which is attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but everything that can go wrong does as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

(Back row) Quinn VanAntwerp, Jason Bowen, Max FitzRoy-Stone, Brent Bateman, Matt Harrington, Bartely Booz, and Sid Solomon; (Front row) Ellie MacPherson, Bianca Horn, Maggie Weston, Jesse Aaronson, and Blair Baker Jeremy Daniel
(Back row) Quinn VanAntwerp, Jason Bowen, Max FitzRoy-Stone, Brent Bateman, Matt Harrington, Bartely Booz, and Sid Solomon; (Front row) Ellie MacPherson, Bianca Horn, Maggie Weston, Jesse Aaronson, and Blair Baker Jeremy Daniel
Cast of The Play That Goes Wrong Jeremy Daniel
Jesse Aaronson and Maggie Weston Jeremy Daniel
(Clockwise) Brent Bateman, Max FitzRoy-Stone, Bianca Horn, Jason Bowen, and Maggie Weston Jeremy Daniel
Brent Bateman and Jesse Aaronson Jeremy Daniel
Brent Bateman, Bartley Booz, Matt Harrington, and Jesse Aaronson Jeremy Daniel
(Back row) Bartley Booz, Brent Bateman, and Jesse Aaronson; (Front row) Max FitzRoy-Stone and Maggie Weston Jeremy Daniel
(Back row) Maggie Weston and Jesse Aaronson; (Front row) Brent Bateman, Max FitzRoy-Stone, and Bartley Booz Jeremy Daniel
(Back row) Bartley Booz, Jesse Aaronson, Matt Harrington, and Brent Bateman; (Front row) Max FitzRoy-Stone and Maggie Weston Jeremy Daniel
