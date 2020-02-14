Check Out Photos of the New Cast of The Play That Goes Wrong Off-Broadway

The hit London and Broadway comedy continues its run at New World Stages.

Following a hit Broadway run, Mischief Theatre’s The Play That Goes Wrong continues Off-Broadway after resuming performances February 11, 2019, at New World Stages. The production features Jesse Aaronson as Max, Brent Bateman as Robert, Bartley Booz as Dennis, Jason Bowen as Trevor, Max FitzRoy-Stone as Jonathan, Matt Harrington as Chris, Bianca Horn as Annie, and Maggie Weston as Sandra. The cast also includes Blair Baker, Ellie MacPherson, Sid Solomon, and Quinn VanAntwerp. Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong introduces The Cornley University Drama Society, which is attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but everything that can go wrong does as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

