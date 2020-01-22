Check Out Photos of the World Premiere of Midwives at the George Street Playhouse

By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 22, 2020
Ryan George, Monique Robinson, and Ellen McLaughlin in Midwives
T. Charles Erickson
The new thriller by Chris Bohjalian began performances in New Jersey January 21.

The world premiere of Chris Bohjalian’s Midwives began performances at the George Street Playhouse January 21 ahead of a January 25 opening night. The production, helmed by Artistic Director David Saint, is scheduled for a limited engagement through February 16.

The new thriller tells the story of midwife Sibyl Danforth, who makes the impossible decision to perform a makeshift cesarean section and save the life of a baby when a major snowstorm breaks out during a routine at-home birth. But when the blizzard clears and questions arise, Sibyl must answer for what really occurred that icy Vermont night.

Monique Robinson, Ryan George, Grace Experience, and Ellen McLaughlin in Midwives
T. Charles Erickson
Grace Experience in Midwives
T. Charles Erickson
Ryan George, Monique Robinson, and Ellen McLaughlin in Midwives
T. Charles Erickson
Grace Experience, Ellen McLaughlin, Monique Robinson, and Ryan George in Midwives
T. Charles Erickson
Ellen McLaughlin in Midwives
T. Charles Erickson
Ryan George and Monique Robinson in Midwives
T. Charles Erickson
Molly Carden in Midwives
T. Charles Erickson
in <i>Midwives</i>
T. Charles Erickson
in <i>Midwives</i>
T. Charles Erickson
in <i>Midwives</i>
T. Charles Erickson
Share

Midwives stars Ellen McLaughlin (Angels in America), John Bolger (Homeland, Orange Is the New Black), Molly Carden (Emotional Creature at Signature Theatre), Michael Cullen (Malcolm X), Grace Experience (Grounded at 59E59), Ryan George (Othello at Alchemical Theater Laboratory), Monique Robinson (Fairview at Berkeley Rep), Armand Schultz (A View From the Bridge), and Lee Sellars (West Side Story).

The production features set design by Shoko Kambara, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by David Lander, and sound design by Scott Killian.

Bohjalian’s book, which has sold more than 2 million copies, was an early selection of Oprah's Book Club, and its 2001 film adaptation starred Sissy Spacek.

