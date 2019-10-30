Check Out Production Photos From North Shore Music Theatre's The Bodyguard

The adaptation of the 1992 film began performances October 29 for a run through November 10.

Production photos have been released from North Shore Music Theatre's production of The Bodyguard, the musical adaptation of the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner that gave rise to Houston's now-iconic rendition of "I Will Always Love You." The musical, which includes a score built from additional Houston tunes such as "So Emotional" and "The Greatest Love of All," began performances October 29 for a run through November 10.

The Bodyguard stars Frank Farmer as a Secret Service agent turned bodyguard who is hired to protect a superstar singer (Cheaza Fugueroa) from a stalker. The musical originally premiered at the Adelphia Theatre in London's West End in 2012 and has since enjoyed numerous productions worldwide.

Flip through photos from the production below:



Production Photos: The Bodyguard at North Shore Music Theatre Production Photos: The Bodyguard at North Shore Music Theatre 11 PHOTOS

North Shore Music Theatre's staging is directed and choreographed by Nick Kenkel and features a book by Alexander Dinelaris, adapted from the screenplay by Lawrence Kasdan; the production also includes scenic design by Kyle Dixon, costume design by Alexander Cole Gottlieb and James Nguyen, lighting design by Jose Santiago, sound design by Don Hanna, and wig and hair design by Rachel Padula-Shufelt. Natalie A. Lynch serves as production stage manager, while Wendell L. Vaugn serves as music director.