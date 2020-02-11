Check Out Production Photos From the U.K. Tour of A Monster Calls

By Nathan Skethway
Feb 11, 2020
 
Sally Cookson’s adaption of Patrick Ness’ novel launched at the Chichester Festival Theatre February 6.
Cast Manuel Harlan

The U.K. tour of Sally Cookson’s adaptation of A Monster Calls launched at the Chichester Festival Theatre February 6. After playing an engagement in the West End in 2018, the Olivier Award–winning production plays through June 6, visiting 17 venues during the course of its run.

Based on Patrick Ness’ novel and inspired by an idea from Siobhan Dowd, A Monster Calls tells the story of a 13-year-old boy named Connor as he struggles with family and social issues. His father moved to the United States, his mother is extremely ill, his grandmother continues to interfere, and he has no friends at school. One night, a monster comes to his window, and Connor is forever changed by the encounter.

15 PHOTOS
A Monster Calls_UK Tour_Production Photos_2020_X_HR
Cast Manuel Harlan
A Monster Calls_UK Tour_Production Photos_2020_X_HR
Cora Kirk Manuel Harlan
A Monster Calls_UK Tour_Production Photos_2020_X_HR
Ammar Duffus Manuel Harlan
A Monster Calls_UK Tour_Production Photos_2020_X_HR
Ammar Duffus Manuel Harlan
A Monster Calls_UK Tour_Production Photos_2020_X_HR
Ammar Duffus Manuel Harlan
A Monster Calls_UK Tour_Production Photos_2020_X_HR
Ammar Duffus Manuel Harlan
A Monster Calls_UK Tour_Production Photos_2020_X_HR
Cast Manuel Harlan
A Monster Calls_UK Tour_Production Photos_2020_X_HR
Kaye Brown Manuel Harlan
A Monster Calls_UK Tour_Production Photos_2020_X_HR
Keith Gilmore Manuel Harlan
A Monster Calls_UK Tour_Production Photos_2020_X_HR
Greg Bernstein and Ammar Duffus Manuel Harlan
