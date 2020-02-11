Check Out Production Photos From the U.K. Tour of A Monster Calls

Sally Cookson’s adaption of Patrick Ness’ novel launched at the Chichester Festival Theatre February 6.

The U.K. tour of Sally Cookson’s adaptation of A Monster Calls launched at the Chichester Festival Theatre February 6. After playing an engagement in the West End in 2018, the Olivier Award–winning production plays through June 6, visiting 17 venues during the course of its run.

Based on Patrick Ness’ novel and inspired by an idea from Siobhan Dowd, A Monster Calls tells the story of a 13-year-old boy named Connor as he struggles with family and social issues. His father moved to the United States, his mother is extremely ill, his grandmother continues to interfere, and he has no friends at school. One night, a monster comes to his window, and Connor is forever changed by the encounter.