Check Out Rehearsal Footage From the Upcoming National Tour of A Bronx Tale

By Dan Meyer
Oct 16, 2019
 
The tour officially opens October 22 starring 2015 American Idol winner Nick Fradiani.

See 2015 American Idol winner Nick Fradiani in rehearsals as Lorenzo for for the upcoming national tour of A Bronx Tale in the video above. Joined by the rest of the cast, Fradiani gives a preview of what theatregoers across the country can expect from the musical.

Joining Fradiani are Jeff Brooks as Sonny, Alec Nevin as Calogero, Kayla Jenerson as Jane, Stefanie Londino as Rosina, and George Vickers V as Tyrone. Anthony Cipolla and Trey Alexander Murphy will alternate playing Young Calogero.

The tour kicks off with technical rehearsals at the Clemens Center in Elmira, New York, October 18–19 before officially opening October 22 at the Palace Theater in Waterbury, Connecticut. A Bronx Tale will play over 30 cities, including Detroit, Michigan; Orlando, Florida; Memphis, Tennessee; Omaha, Nebraska; Sacramento, California; and Austin, Texas.

The musical takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. It’s based on the solo show that inspired the film of the same name.

Based on the original Broadway direction by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks, the tour will feature direction by Stephen Edlund with choreography by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo. A Bronx Tale has a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy winner and Oscar and Tony nominee Glenn Slater.

Check out photos from last year’s tour below.

Production Photos: National Tour of A Bronx Tale

Production Photos: National Tour of A Bronx Tale

16 PHOTOS
A_Bronx_Tale_National_Tour_Production_Photo_2018_b Roll Em_HR.jpg
Joe Barbara, Frankie Leoni, and company Joan Marcus
A_Bronx_Tale_National_Tour_Production_Photo_2018_c Young C and Lorenzo_HR.jpg
Frankie Leoni and Richard H. Blake Joan Marcus
A_Bronx_Tale_National_Tour_Production_Photo_2018_a Finale_HR.jpg
Joe Barbara, Joey Barreiro, and company Joan Marcus
A_Bronx_Tale_National_Tour_Production_Photo_2018_e Webster Avenue_HR.jpg
Antonio Beverly, Ashley McManus, Brianna-Marie Bell, Brandi Porter, and Jason Williams Joan Marcus
A_Bronx_Tale_National_Tour_Production_Photo_2018_f Belmont Avenue - dance jump_HR.jpg
Haley Hannah, Joseph Sammour, Joshua Michael Burrage, Giovanni DiGabriele, Sean Bell, and Kyli Rae; (Background): Robert Pieranunzi, Michael Barra, Paul Salvatoriello, and Mike Backes Joan Marcus
A_Bronx_Tale_National_Tour_Production_Photo_2018_d Lorenzo Young C and Rosina_HR.jpg
Richard H. Blake, Frankie Leoni, and Michelle Aravena Joan Marcus
A_Bronx_Tale_National_Tour_Production_Photo_2018_g Belmont Avenue - women and men_HR.jpg
Haley Hannah, Kyli Rae, Joseph Sammour, Giovanni DiGabriele, Joshua Michael Burrage, and Sean Bell; (Background): Robert Pieranunzi, Michael Barra, and Paul Salvatoriello; (balconies) Joey Calveri, Mike Backes, and John Gardiner Joan Marcus
A_Bronx_Tale_National_Tour_Production_Photo_2018_i Baseball Swing_HR.jpg
Giovanni DiGabriele, Sean Bell, Joseph Sammour, Frankie Leoni, and Joshua Michael Burrage Joan Marcus
A_Bronx_Tale_National_Tour_Production_Photo_2018_h Jane and Calogero_HR.jpg
Brianna-Marie Bell and Joey Barreiro Joan Marcus
A_Bronx_Tale_National_Tour_Production_Photo_2018_l Rosina and Lorenzo_HR.jpg
Michelle Aravena and Richard H. Blake Joan Marcus
Rounding out the cast of this upcoming tour are Martin Bonventre, Hallie Brevetti, Lauren Celentano, Tyler Dema, Bryan Dougherty, Adam Grabau, Mairys Joaquin, Breia Kelley, Christopher Miles, Brett Pederson, Dan Rosenbaum, Benjamin Sears, Mark Sippel, Johanna Taylor, Shaun Leslie Thomas, Joey Trombino, Darius Vines, Rhys Williams, and Nathan Wright.

The production also features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, casting by Stewart/Whitley, and fight coordination by Robert Westley. Music supervision and arrangements are by Ron Melrose, and orchestrations are by Doug Besterman.

