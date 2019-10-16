Check Out Rehearsal Footage From the Upcoming National Tour of A Bronx Tale

The tour officially opens October 22 starring 2015 American Idol winner Nick Fradiani.

See 2015 American Idol winner Nick Fradiani in rehearsals as Lorenzo for for the upcoming national tour of A Bronx Tale in the video above. Joined by the rest of the cast, Fradiani gives a preview of what theatregoers across the country can expect from the musical.

Joining Fradiani are Jeff Brooks as Sonny, Alec Nevin as Calogero, Kayla Jenerson as Jane, Stefanie Londino as Rosina, and George Vickers V as Tyrone. Anthony Cipolla and Trey Alexander Murphy will alternate playing Young Calogero.

The tour kicks off with technical rehearsals at the Clemens Center in Elmira, New York, October 18–19 before officially opening October 22 at the Palace Theater in Waterbury, Connecticut. A Bronx Tale will play over 30 cities, including Detroit, Michigan; Orlando, Florida; Memphis, Tennessee; Omaha, Nebraska; Sacramento, California; and Austin, Texas.

The musical takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. It’s based on the solo show that inspired the film of the same name.

Based on the original Broadway direction by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks, the tour will feature direction by Stephen Edlund with choreography by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo. A Bronx Tale has a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy winner and Oscar and Tony nominee Glenn Slater.

Check out photos from last year’s tour below.

Rounding out the cast of this upcoming tour are Martin Bonventre, Hallie Brevetti, Lauren Celentano, Tyler Dema, Bryan Dougherty, Adam Grabau, Mairys Joaquin, Breia Kelley, Christopher Miles, Brett Pederson, Dan Rosenbaum, Benjamin Sears, Mark Sippel, Johanna Taylor, Shaun Leslie Thomas, Joey Trombino, Darius Vines, Rhys Williams, and Nathan Wright.

The production also features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, casting by Stewart/Whitley, and fight coordination by Robert Westley. Music supervision and arrangements are by Ron Melrose, and orchestrations are by Doug Besterman.

