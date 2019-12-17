Check Out Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Hudson, and More at the Cats Movie Premiere

toggle menu
toggle search form
Opening Night Photos   Check Out Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Hudson, and More at the Cats Movie Premiere
By Nathan Skethway
Dec 17, 2019
 
James Corden, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, and more star in the musical, in theaters December 20.
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Taylor Swift Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars from Broadway, Hollywood, and beyond turned out December 16 for the New York City premiere of Cats, the cinematic adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical that opens in theaters December 20. Tom Hooper (Les Misérables) directs the big screen take on the Andrew Lloyd Webber and T. S. Eliot musical; Hamilton Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler choreographs, having previously worked on the 2016 Broadway revival.

READ: Listen to Cats Star Jennifer Hudson Belt Out 'Memory'

The film stars Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Idris Elba as Macavity, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, James Corden as Bustopher Jones, and Francesca Hayward as Victoria.

Inside the Premiere of the Cats Movie

Inside the Premiere of the Cats Movie

60 PHOTOS
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Andrew Lloyd Webber Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Tom Hooper and Poppy Gaye Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elly Blankenbuehler, Andy Blankenbuehler, and family
Elly Blankenbuehler, Andy Blankenbuehler, and family Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
James Corden Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Jason Derulo Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba
Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Jennifer Hudson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Taylor Swift Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Taylor Swift Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Rebel Wilson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!