Check Out Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Hudson, and More at the Cats Movie Premiere

James Corden, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, and more star in the musical, in theaters December 20.

Stars from Broadway, Hollywood, and beyond turned out December 16 for the New York City premiere of Cats, the cinematic adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical that opens in theaters December 20. Tom Hooper (Les Misérables) directs the big screen take on the Andrew Lloyd Webber and T. S. Eliot musical; Hamilton Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler choreographs, having previously worked on the 2016 Broadway revival.

The film stars Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Idris Elba as Macavity, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, James Corden as Bustopher Jones, and Francesca Hayward as Victoria.