Listen to Cats Star Jennifer Hudson Belt Out 'Memory'

By Ryan McPhee
Dec 16, 2019
 
The Oscar winner plays Grizabella in the upcoming movie.

Ahead of the December 20 release of the Cats movie, listen to Jennifer Hudson's rendition of the musical's standout power ballad "Memory" above. The track is featured on the highlights soundtrack, which drops the same day as the film.

Hudson, an Oscar winner for Dreamgirls who made her Broadway debut in The Color Purple, takes on the role of Grizabella, played on stage by the likes of Elaine Paige, Betty Buckley, Nicole Scherzinger, and Leona Lewis.

Cats_Universal Pictures_Stills_2019_Jennifer Hudson_HR_.jpg
Jennifer Hudson Universal Pictures

Also featured on the track is Francesca Hayward as Victoria, a role expanded in the film as a new arrival to the tradition of the Jellicle Ball. On screen, Victoria gets her own song, the Golden Globe-nominated "Beautiful Ghosts," penned by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift. Swift, who plays "Macavity" crooner Bombalurina in the movie, previously released her own cover.

WATCH: Check Out Cats Stars James Corden and Rebel Wilson Lounging in Their Digital Fur Technology Suits

Cats, directed by Tom Hooper, also stars Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Robbie Fairchild as Munkustrap, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Laurie Davidson as Mr. Mistoffelees, James Corden as Bustopher Jones, Idris Elba as Macavity, and Ian McKellen as Gus.

Check Out the Cast of the Cats Movie

Check Out the Cast of the Cats Movie

10 PHOTOS
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Francesca Hayward_Victoria.jpg
Francesca Hayward as Victoria
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Bustopher Jones_James Cordon.jpg
James Corden as Bustopher Jones
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Ian McKellan_Gus.jpg
Ian McKellan as Gus the Theatre Cat
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Rebel Wilson_Jennyanydots.jpg
Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Taylor Swift_Bombalurina.jpg
Taylor Swift as Bombalurina
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Laurie Davidson_Mr Mistoffelees.jpg
Laurie Davidson as Mr. Mistoffelees
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Jason Derulo_Rum Tum Tugger.jpg
Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Macavity_Idris Elba.jpg
Idris Elba as Macavity
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Old Deuteronomy_Judi Dench.jpg
Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Jennifer Hudson_Grizabella.jpg
Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella
