Check Out These Exclusive Portraits of 2019 Broadway Flea Market Guests Jordin Sparks, Eva Noblezada, Gavin Creel, and More

The annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS event raised $870,167 September 22.

Take a look at these exclusive portrait of some of the biggest stars seen at Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ 2019 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction, which raised $870,167 for charity September 22.

Among those in attendance were current Waitress star Jordin Sparks; Hadestown stars Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, André De Shields, and Patrick Page; Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman in the midst of being photobombed by Gavin Creel; and many more. Over 60 Broadway performers and alumni made appearances.

Flip through the portraits below:



The event had over 50 tables of Broadway mementos, collectible Playbills, and gifts for theatre fans to purchase. Nearly half of the $870,167 raised came from the merchandise tables, the top three of which were Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers (ATPAM) with $35,656, Hadestown with $29,940, and Beetlejuice with $19,831.

The day ended with a live auction, which raised $310,950. The two biggest items sold were a day at The Phantom of the Opera, including an onstage appearance, followed by a Hadestown package featuring lunch with De Shields and VIP house seats.