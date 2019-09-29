Check Out These Exclusive Portraits of 2019 Broadway Flea Market Guests Jordin Sparks, Eva Noblezada, Gavin Creel, and More

By Nathan Skethway
Sep 29, 2019
 
The annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS event raised $870,167 September 22.
Broadway-Flea-Market-2019-Jordin-Sparks-photo-by-Evan-Zimmerman-0096.JPG
Jordin Sparks Evan Zimmerman

Take a look at these exclusive portrait of some of the biggest stars seen at Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ 2019 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction, which raised $870,167 for charity September 22.

Among those in attendance were current Waitress star Jordin Sparks; Hadestown stars Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, André De Shields, and Patrick Page; Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman in the midst of being photobombed by Gavin Creel; and many more. Over 60 Broadway performers and alumni made appearances.

Flip through the portraits below:

28 PHOTOS
Broadway-Flea-Market-2019-Ariana-DeBose-photo-by-Evan-Zimmerman-0060.JPG
Ariana DeBose Evan Zimmerman
Broadway-Flea-Market-2019-Andrew-Barth-Feldman-photo-by-Evan-Zimmerman-0646.jpg
Andrew Barth Feldman Evan Zimmerman
Broadway-Flea-Market-2019-Adrienne-Warren-photo-by-Evan-Zimmerman-0472.JPG
Adrienne Warren Evan Zimmerman
Broadway-Flea-Market-2019-André-De-Shields-photo-by-Evan-Zimmerman-0679.JPG
André De Shields Evan Zimmerman
Broadway-Flea-Market-2019-Alex-Brightman-photo-by-Evan-Zimmerman-0234.JPG
Alex Brightman Evan Zimmerman
Broadway-Flea-Market-2019-Ariana-DeBose-photo-by-Evan-Zimmerman-0079.JPG
Ariana DeBose Evan Zimmerman
Broadway-Flea-Market-2019-Bebe-Neuwirth-photo-by-Evan-Zimmerman-0213.JPG
Bebe Neuwirth Evan Zimmerman
Broadway-Flea-Market-2019-Bradley-Gibson-photo-by-Evan-Zimmerman-0190.JPG
Broadway-Flea-Market-2019-Bradley-Gibson-photo-by-Evan-Zimmerman-0190.JPG Evan Zimmerman
Broadway-Flea-Market-2019-Brandon-Uranowitz-photo-by-Evan-Zimmerman-0152.JPG
Brandon Uranowitz Evan Zimmerman
Broadway-Flea-Market-2019-Christopher-Sieber-photo-by-Evan-Zimmerman-0047.JPG
Christopher Sieber Evan Zimmerman
Share

The event had over 50 tables of Broadway mementos, collectible Playbills, and gifts for theatre fans to purchase. Nearly half of the $870,167 raised came from the merchandise tables, the top three of which were Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers (ATPAM) with $35,656, Hadestown with $29,940, and Beetlejuice with $19,831.

The day ended with a live auction, which raised $310,950. The two biggest items sold were a day at The Phantom of the Opera, including an onstage appearance, followed by a Hadestown package featuring lunch with De Shields and VIP house seats.

Broadway Cares President Tom Viola announced later that evening at the Broadway Back to School Gala that $10,000 of that amount raised will go to Educational Theatre Foundation. The 33 editions of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction have collectively raised $15.4 million.

