Check Out These New Photos From Assassins at Signature Theatre

Check Out These New Photos From Assassins at Signature Theatre
By Nathan Skethway
Aug 22, 2019
The Virginia theatre company launches its 30th season with its 30th production of a Stephen Sondheim musical.

Signature Theatre's production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins is presented through September 29 in Signature Theatre’s intimate MAX Theatre.

Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer directs a cast led by a group of actors who are all Signature Theatre veterans: Christopher Bloch (Grand Hotel) as Samuel Byck, Kurt Boehm (Crazy for You) as Ford/Proprietor, Evan Casey (The Flick) as John Hinckley, Vincent Kempski (Billy Elliot) as John Wilkes Booth, Sam Ludwig (Titanic) as Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald, Ian McEuen (Passion) as Giuseppe Zangara, Tracy Lynn Olivera (A Little Night Music) as Sara Jane Moore, Lawrence Redmond (Blackbeard) as Leon Czolgosz, Bobby Smith (Grand Hotel) as Charles Guiteau, and Rachel Zampelli (Heisenberg) as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme.

The ensemble is rounded out by Jimmy Mavrikes, Christopher Mueller, Nova Y. Payton, Christopher Michael Richardson, Maria Rizzo, and Jack St. Pierre. Swings include Declan Fennell, Harrison Smith, Kylie Clare Smith, and Dylan Toms.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: Assassins at Signature Theatre Company

Production Photos: Assassins at Signature Theatre Company

13 PHOTOS
Assassins_Signature Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Assassins
Assassins_Signature Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Assassins
Assassins_Signature Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ian McEuen, Christopher Richardson, Maria Rizzo, Nova Y. Payton, Christopher Mueller, and Jimmy Mavrikes
Assassins_Signature Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Assassins
Assassins_Signature Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Rachel Zampelli
Assassins_Signature Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Sam Ludwig
Assassins_Signature Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Christopher Bloch
Assassins_Signature Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Evan Casey and Rachel Zampelli
Assassins_Signature Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Evan Casey
Assassins_Signature Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Assassins Christopher Mueller
Share

The production also features musical direction by Jon Kalbfleisch, scenic design by James Kronzer, lighting design by Chris Lee, costume design by Kathleen Geldard, wig design by Alison Samantha Johnson and Austin Blake Conlee, sound design by Ryan Hickey, and casting by Kelly Crandall d’Amboise. The production stage manager is Kerry Epstein, the assistant stage manager is Taryn Friend, and the production assistant is Joey Blakely.

