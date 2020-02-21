College Admissions Scandal Musical Ranked Now Accepting Submissions

The casting call seeks performers ages 18–early 20s.

The new musical Ranked, which follows the 2019 college admissions scandal, is now accepting video submissions for an upcoming industry presentation to be filmed by HBO for a documentary.

The casting call seeks Non-Equity/Non-SAG-AFTRA performers ages 18–early 20s (to play 14–18 years old). To submit, send a video singing 32 bars of a contemporary pop or rock song (i.e. Pasek & Paul, Tom Kitt, Sara Bareilles), headshot and résumé to RankedCasting@gmail.com before February 26 at noon ET.

Stephanie Klapper Casting will screen the audition tapes prior to an in-person casting call on March 2. Performers must be available for the entire rehearsal and presentation time period, March 16–20. A March 20 industry presentation at The Daryl Roth Theatre will be filmed by HBO.

Ranked is written by David Taylor Gomes and Kyle Holmes with direction by Mindy Cooper. The musical premiered in California weeks after the college admissions scandal that saw several high-profile celebrities indicted after lying or paying bribes to universities to gain entrance for their children. Ranked moves the story to a dystopian world where publicized academic excellence defines each student's worth, resulting in extreme competition.

Daryl Roth Theatrical Management is general managing and the reading is presented by Peytoven Productions LLC.