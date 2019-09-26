Comedian Mike Birbiglia Is Adapting His Solo Show The New One Into a Book

The writer and star of Sleepwalk With Me and My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend adds to his repertoire with the upcoming memoir.

Mike Birbiglia will turn his solo show The New One, which marked his Broadway debut last year, into a new memoir, to be released May 5, 2020. "It's cringeworthy and funny and absurd, but ultimately, we hope, it's cathartic and healing for new parents and really anyone who is averse to change in their lives," Birbiglia told Entertainment Weekly. "The show is an earnest pat on the back to all parents saying, 'It's gonna be okay.' The book is a hug." The book, like the stage show, will contain poems written by his wife, Jennifer Hope Stein. Birbiglia's reflection on fatherhood, bowed at Broadway's Cort Theatre November 11, 2018, after a successful Off-Broadway run. He won the 2019 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance for his work on the show. The comedian recently launched the national tour of the production in Washington, D.C.