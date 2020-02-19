Complete Casting Announced for London's 4000 Miles, Starring Timothée Chalamet and Eileen Atkins

Matthew Warchus will direct Amy Herzog’s Pulitzer Prize finalist at the Old Vic.

Philippine Velge and Siu-See Hung complete the cast of 4000 Miles, soon to be seen at the Old Vic starring Timothée Chalamet (Little Women) and Eileen Atkins (The Height of the Storm). Matthew Warchus will direct the upcoming London presentation, with performances scheduled to begin April 6 ahead of an April 16 opening.

Amy Herzog’s Pulitzer Prize finalist follows 21-year old Leo and his grandma, 91-year old Vera. When Leo shows up on Vera’s doorstep late one night, the pair explore grief and family. Velge will play Bec, with Hung taking on the role of Amanda. Also in the cast as understudies are Maya Britto, Nesba Crenshaw, Dan Krikler, and Robyn Sinclair.

The staging is part of Warchus’ fifth season at the London venue. A creative team will be announced at a later date.

Oscar nominee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) makes his London stage debut with the drama, with four time Tony–nominated Atkins returning to the U.K. after starring in the Broadway production of The Height of the Storm, reprising her Olivier-nominated performance.

