#DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment Sets Off-Broadway Closing Date

By Olivia Clement
Sep 10, 2019
The show plays the Westside Theatre.
Cast of #DateMe Joseph Marzullo/WENN

#DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment will play its final performance at the Westside Theatre September 15. The new comedy—a result of creator Robyn Lynne Norris' real-life experiment on the popular dating site OkCupid—premiered Off-Broadway this summer following hit runs in Los Angeles and Chicago.

#DateMe began at the Westside June 20. Part improv, part immersive, part musical, and part sketch comedy, the show is inspired by Norris' creation of 38 “undateable” profiles online.

Read: How an OKCupid Dating Experiment Turned Into a Hit Musical Comedy

The show was developed with Diane Alexander and directed by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and features lyrics by Norris, Frank Caeti, Amanda Blake Davis, and Bob Ladewig, with original music by Sam Davis. Dick Scanlan serves as the script consultant.

The cast Off-Broadway is made up of Kaitlyn Black, Chris Alvarado, Jonathan Gregg, Eric Lockley, Megan Sikora, Liz Wisan. Jillian Gottlieb, and Jonathan Wagner.

#DateMe is produced Off-Broadway by Elizabeth Williams and Alexander with Remmel Dickinson, Benjamin Lowy, and Adrian Salpeter.

Go Inside Opening Night of #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment Off-Broadway

Go Inside Opening Night of #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment Off-Broadway

26 PHOTOS
Sara Bareilles Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Mallory Bechtel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Gavin Creel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
James Harkness Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Taylor Louderman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Isabelle McCalla and Courtenay Collins Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Keely Hutton and Paul Alexander Nolan Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Shereen Pimentel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Andrew Pirozzi Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Astrid Van Wieren Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Beginning September 17, the Westside Theatre will welcome an Off-Broadway revival of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer.

