Dates Set for World Premiere of Transformation With Glenn Close and Ted Nash

Dates Set for World Premiere of Transformation With Glenn Close and Ted Nash
By Dan Meyer
Dec 16, 2019
 
The piece, based on literary works curated by the Tony-winning Close, will be presented at Jazz at Lincoln Center in 2020.
Glenn Close Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony-winning star of stage and screen Glenn Close will perform in Transformation With Ted Nash and Glenn Close at Jazz at Lincoln Center January 30–February 1, 2020. Nash wrote the original piece based on literary works, curated by Close, that explore the idea of transformation in various forms.

The star of Broadway's Sunset Boulevard will also read excerpts during the performance. Work by luminaries like Angels in America creator Tony Kushner, poet Ted Hughes, and children’s book writer Louise Erdrich will be featured. Also performing during the concert will be Tony recipient John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Justin Vivian Bond, Wynton Marsalis, Adriane Lenox, and Eli Nash. A new dance piece by Jared Grimes will also make its debut.

Actor-writer-director John Cameron Mitchell will perform one of his own works, while Nash’s son, Eli Nash, will read the letter he wrote coming out to his father as transgender. Members from the dance community will premiere choreography by tap dancer Jared Grimes. The show is directed by Danny Gorman.

Nash is a Grammy-winning jazz composer, earning Best Large Ensemble Jazz Album and Best Instrumental Composition in 2017 for his album Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom.

For more information about the performance, visit Jazz.org.

