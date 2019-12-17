David Jeffery Set to Take Over as Connor Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway

By Dan Meyer
Dec 17, 2019
The Toronto and National Tour alum will make his Broadway debut in 2020.
David Jeffrey
David Jeffrey Nathan Johnson

Dear Evan Hansen alum David Jeffery will take over the role of Connor Murphy on Broadway beginning February 11, 2020. Alex Boniello will play his final performance in the role on January 26, and current understudy Dan Macke will play Connor during the interim.

Jeffery makes his Broadway debut after understudying the male leads on tour and joining the company of the Toronto production. The performer’s regional credits include Rent, Spring Awakening, Next to Normal, and Newsies.

The casting news comes on the heels of Jessica Phillips joining as Heidi Hansen, reprising her performance from the traveling production.

The Broadway production recently celebrated three years at the Music Box Theatre. The current cast also includes Andrew Barth Feldman as Evan Hansen, Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck, and Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy.

As previously announced, Jordan Fisher will assume the title role for a 16-week engagement beginning January 28.

