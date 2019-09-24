David Josefsberg Joins Broadway’s Beetlejuice September 24

David Josefsberg Joins Broadway's Beetlejuice September 24
By Ryan McPhee
Sep 24, 2019
The Broadway mainstay steps in for fellow Honeymoon in Vegas alum Rob McClure as Adam Maitland.
David Josefsberg Joseph Marzullo/WENN

David Josefsberg, last seen on Broadway in The Prom, joins the company of Beetlejuice beginning September 24. He takes on the role of Adam Maitland in the musical adaptation, currently playing the Winter Garden Theatre.

The actor replaces Tony nominee Rob McClure, who took his final bow as the kind-hearted ghost September 22. McClure will go on to star in the world premiere of the Mrs. Doubtfire musical at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre, having recently headlined a reading of the Broadway-aimed show.

Kerry Butler and Rob McClure Marc J. Franklin

Prior to The Prom, Josefsberg appeared on Broadway in Waitress, An Act of God, Honeymoon in Vegas (alongside McClure), Motown, The Wedding Singer, Grease, and Les Misérables.

WATCH: The Cast of Broadway's Beetlejuice Celebrates ‘Day-O’ Writer Lord Burgess on Stage

Beetlejuice, featuring a score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, also stars Alex Brightman as Beetlejuice, Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Kerry Butler as Barbara, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, and Leslie Kritzer as Delia.

Alex Timbers directs the staging, which earned eight Tony Award nods including Best Musical earlier this year.

