Dear Evan Hansen Alums Ben Levi Ross and Michael Park, More Join Rachel Bay Jones-Led Next to Normal

By Ryan McPhee
Jan 08, 2020
Buy Tickets to Next to Normal
 
Tony winner Jones and Brandon Victor Dixon will star as Diana and Dan Goodman in the Kennedy Center production.
Ben Levi Ross Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The complete cast is set for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' upcoming presentation of Next to Normal. As previously announced, Tony Award winner Rachel Bay Jones will star as Diana; among those added to the cast are two fellow Dear Evan Hansen alums: Ben Levi Ross and Michael Park.

Ross will play Henry, with Park (who also appeared in the Kennedy Center's Footloose) playing Dr. Madden and Dr. Fine. Also joining are Maia Reficco, who took on the title role in the recent New York City Center production of Evita, as Natalie, and Khamary Grant (BET's The Bobby Brown Story) as Gabe. Rounding out the cast is the previously reported Brandon Victor Dixon; the Tony and Emmy nominee will play Diana's husband Dan.

Brandon Victor Dixon and Rachel Bay Jones

Michael Greif, who directed the original Broadway production of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's Pulitzer-winning musical, will stage the Washington, D.C., engagement. Performances will run January 29–February 3 in the Eisenhower Theater as part of the Kennedy Center's Broadway Center Stage series.

The production will also feature choreography by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo, original sets by Mark Wendland adapted by Paul Tate dePoo III, lighting by Cory Pattak, costumes by Jeff Mahshie, and sound design by Tony winner Kai Harada.

After Next to Normal, the Broadway Center Stage series will continue with Bye Bye Birdie. Previous productions include the aforementioned Footloose, Tommy, The Music Man, Little Shop of Horrors, and In the Heights, which starred Anthony Ramos months before he was announced to star in the film adaptation of the musical.

