Dear Evan Hansen Opens at London’s Noël Coward Theatre November 19

The Tony-winning musical began previews October 29.

The West End premiere of Dear Evan Hansen officially opens at the Noël Coward Theatre November 19 following previews that began October 29.

The cast comprises Sam Tutty as Evan Hansen, Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Doug Colling as Connor Murphy, Rebecca McKinnis as Heidi Hansen, Lauren Ward as Cynthia Murphy, Rupert Young as Larry Murphy, Jack Loxton as Jared Kleinman, and Nicole Raquel Dennis as Alana Beck with Tricia Adele-Turner, David Breeds, Haydn Cox, Natalie Kassanga, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachey, Courtney Stapleton, Alex Thomas-Smith, and James Winter. Marcus Harman plays Evan at certain performances.

Directed by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif, the Tony-winning musical features a book by Tony winner Steven Levenson and a score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The musical is produced by Stacey Mindich and features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire with associate musical supervision by Ben Cohn, and vocal arrangements and additional arrangements by Justin Paul. Casting is by Jill Green.

Sash Bischoff, Adam Quinn, and Danny Sharron are the associate directors, and Judith Schoenfeld is the production supervisor. U.S. general management is 101 Productions, Ltd; U.K. general management is Ambassador Theatre Group. Adam Speers is the U.K. executive producer.

Dear Evan Hansen continues on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. A U.S. national tour launched in October 2018 and is currently in its second year touring North America.

(Updated November 19, 2019)