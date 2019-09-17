Dear Evan Hansen Tour Welcomes New Title Player September 17

Stephen Christopher Anthony, a former Evan alternate, dons the cast full-time.

Stephen Christopher Anthony assumes the title role in the North American tour of the Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen full-time beginning September 17.

Anthony, who succeeds Ben Levi Ross, covered the role on Broadway and performed as the Evan Hansen alternate on tour.

“I am thrilled that Stephen Christopher Anthony will be taking over the role of Evan as our national tour continues into its second year,” director Michael Greif said in an earlier statement. “Stephen brings incredible humor, wit, musical virtuosity, and extraordinary emotional depth to the role of Evan. We were supremely fortunate that Stephen was our Evan alternate our first season, and even more fortunate that he will now be playing the role.”

The current touring company also includes Maggie McKenna as Zoe Murphy, Jane Pfitsch as Heidi Hansen, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, Marrick Smith as Conor Murphy, John Hemphill as Larry Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck, and Sam Primack as the Evan Hansen alternate.

For the full touring schedule, ticket information, and more, visit DearEvanHansen.com/tour.

Dear Evan Hansen, which continues its acclaimed Broadway run at the Music Box Theatre, features a score by the Tony- and Oscar-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dogfight, A Christmas Story), a book by Tony winner Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), and choreography by Danny Mefford (Fun Home).

